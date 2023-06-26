Photos: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose with fans in Dubai

The stars are on a vacation in the city — and several Instagram fan pages are sharing their photos

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 10:21 AM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 10:31 AM

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is on vacation. She is joined by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. As per Indian media, Alia is spending some quality time in Dubai.

Now, a picture of Bollywood’s power couple posing with a fan has surfaced on Instagram. In the photo, which was released on a fan page last week, Alia and Ranbir are sharing the frame with a fan. Alia looks stunning in a black maxi dress. Ranbir carried an all-black look. It seems that the picture was clicked at a bakery.

Alia Bhatt has also shared a picture of her dessert treat on Instagram Stories. Here, we can see a yummilicious cheesecake with berries on top.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also posed with some fans during their time at a mall in Dubai. In the photo, shared by another fan page on Instagram, the two are twinning and winning in white ensembles. The selfie was clicked by Ranbir.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar film also stars Ranveer Singh and veteran Bollywood actors – Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The teaser of the family drama was released earlier this month. At the time of sharing it, Karan Johar, who is making a comeback with the film, said, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I’m thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!!” Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal in the pipeline. The film, which will release on August 11, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

