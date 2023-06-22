Bollywood couple Ranbir and Alia clicked at Indian airport, 'headed for Dubai'

Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 12:46 PM

Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. The power couple, who got married in April last year, have taken out some time from their busy schedules for a holiday.

Ranbir and Alia are headed to Dubai on vacation, according to Indian media.

In a video that grabbed eyeballs on Instagram on Thursday, Alia and Ranbir are seen happily posing for the camera. Ranbir also gets a compliment for his clean shave look. The actor was sporting a beard for his character in the film Animal. Later in the video, the paparazzi congratulate Alia for the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s teaser was released on June 20. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan are also part of the film. It is Karan Johar’s comeback film as a director.

Alia Bhatt also has Heart Of Stone in the pipeline. The film will mark her Hollywood debut. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the movie. The Tom Harper directorial will be released on August 11.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will also release on August 11.

