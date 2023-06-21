From Kareena to Malaika and Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebrities mark Yoga Day

Bollywood actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Jacqueline Fernandez and others take to Instagram to share their Yoga Day post

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 1:57 PM

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. The day aims to raise awareness about the various physical, mental and spiritual benefits of practising yoga. The theme of International Yoga Day 2023 is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which rightfully captures the sentiment of “One Earth, One Family, and One Future”. On the occasion, Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, have shared special messages on social media.

Malaika Arora, who is known for her fitness videos, said that yoga occupies a special place in her regime. To mark the day, Malaika has shared a video of herself. She is seen performing the asanas. According to Malaika, yoga is “quieting the mind, calming the nerves, accepting yourself, developing strength, growth and love among other things” .

Kareena Kapoor has shared an adorable post to celebrate the day. In the photo, Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their younger son Jeh Ali Khan are performing plank poses on a yoga mat. “It all starts on the mat…Heal…Inspire…Love. Happy International Yoga Day,” Kareena wrote in the caption.

Kareena Kapoor's elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, too shared her Yoga Day photo.

Shilpa Shetty, who has always encouraged fans to make yoga and meditation a part of their lives, posted a video of herself performing the Vrksasana. “A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within…Make yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person. Wishing everyone a Happy and healthy yoga day. Atmanamaste,” the text attached to the post read.

As per actress Nimrat Kaur, “Yoga is the music which makes the mind, body and soul dance to one tune.”

For actress Rakul Preet Singh, “Yoga is a balance of life... a connection of mind, body and soul, a feeling of being one with the consciousness… yoga is a way of life!!” She has also extended yoga day wishes to fans and penned a thank you note for her yoga instructor. “A big thankyouuuuuu always for Anshuka Yoga for guiding me through this path of enlightenment,” she added.

Actress Hansika Motwani is celebrating International Yoga Day today and every day.

And here's a look at actress Jacqueline Fernandez and her “yoga with a cause.”

International Yoga Day was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Bollywood couple Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan posted a photo with their daughter.

