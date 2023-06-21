Photos: Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya’s wedding album features Dharmendra with first wife - and a happy family

The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya got married at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End Hotel on June 18. The wedding festivities were attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.
Karan Deol, who is the son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol and the grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra, has shared a set of fresh pictures from his wedding album. The opening frame features the newlyweds with grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, who is the actor’s first wife. They got married in 1954 and are parents to Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
The next one is a picture-perfect moment of the couple posing for the lens with Karan’s parents, Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. In one of the slides, Karan’s brother Rajveer Deol and their uncle Abhay Deol are seen with the team groom.
Sharing the beautiful album on Instagram, Karan Deol wrote: “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.” Replying to the post, his uncle, actor Bobby Deol, dropped red heart emojis. Wellness coach Deanne Panday, who was also part of the wedding festivities, replied with red hearts.
Karan Deol also dedicated a note for Drisha Acharya. It read, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”
In the middle of the wedding festivities and the pictures of celebrities making a bee-line to wish the newlyweds, what had caught everyone’s attention was the absence of Dharmendra’s second wife, Hema Malini, and her children. For those who don’t know, Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980. They have two daughters, Esha and Ahana.
Now, Esha Deol’s note for her nephew Karan Deol has cleared the air. In an Instagram story shared on Tuesday, the actress wrote, “Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love.”
