Dubai girl Drisha Acharya is actor Sunny Deol's daughter-in-law: All you need to know about her

She recently got married to Karan Deol at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai

By CT Desk Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 1:17 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 2:10 PM

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya recently tied the knot at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai, while Bollywood's who's who graced the ceremony.

The actor, who happens to be the son of Sunny Deol and the grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra, took to his Instagram to share pictures of himself and the bride as they took their wedding vows. Karan wrote, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

All you need to know about Drisha Acharya

Drisha Acharya, who's the great granddaughter of the renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy, is a travel agency manager based in Dubai. According to a source close to the couple, their relationship can be described as a childhood romance.

Drisha's lineage connects her to Bimal Roy through her grandmother, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Furthermore, Drisha's mother, Chimoo B. Acharya, a former advertising executive, moved to Dubai in 1998 and is involved in promoting one of the Middle East's event management companies.

According to sources, Drisha studied in Jumeirah College, Dubai.

On the other hand, Karan stepped into the Bollywood industry in 2019 with his debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The movie was both written and directed by his father, Sunny Deol, and was produced by Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Zee Studios. Karan's upcoming project is Apne 2, in which he will share the screen with his family members, including his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.

