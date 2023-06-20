SRK gives shout-out to Karan Johar after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser release

The Bollywood superstar congratulates Karan Johar for "25 years as a filmmaker", wishing the cast and crew of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani luck

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 12:25 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given a shout-out to Karan Johar and his comeback film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The teaser of the multi-starrer project was released on Tuesday. SRK, who was also part of Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, said that the teaser looks “beautiful”.

The actor also congratulated Karan Johar on completing 25 years in cinema.

Sharing the colourful teaser on Instagram, SRK wrote, “Wow, Karan Johar. 25 years as a filmmaker. You have come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend, Tom uncle, must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only you can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

For Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is “a piece of my heart”. The filmmaker, at the time of sharing the teaser, said, “Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ! I am thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love!!!”

Replying to the post, singer Shreya Ghosal said, “Now, that’s what we call magic.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is gearing up for the release of The Archies, said, “Just what I need. Can’t wait, Karan Johar.” Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Zabardast.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also part of the film, added a red heart in the comment.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released on July 28.