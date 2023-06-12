Aamir, Hrithik, other Bollywood stars attend glitzy wedding of film-maker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter

Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Saran's wedding was also attended by Mahesh Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, among others

Photo: Instagram/screenshot

Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 2:22 PM

Indian film-maker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna got married to Vedant Sarda on June 11 in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was attended by several Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone and Bobby Deol, among others, Indian media reported.

Krishna has shared several pictures from her wedding on Instagram Stories. She looked stunning in a red lehenga. The groom, Vedant, opted for a white sherwani.

Vikram Bhatt too posted pictures from his daughter’s wedding featuring Bollywood actress Manjari Fadnis and film director Mahesh Bhatt, among other guests.

#WATCH | Actors Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others attended the wedding ceremony of Director Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/UeC8jNtXge — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

Instagram screenshots

Krishna and Vedant's wedding was also attended by Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad.

Krishna got engaged to Vedant in December 2022. The note attached to the engagement album read, “A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer”.

Speaking to ETimes, Krishna said, “We had decided that we would get married in June and as luck would have it the film (1920: Horrors Of The Heart) is also getting released in June. So, as Papa says, I have two marriages happening at the same time. One with the love of my life and the other one with my audience.”

Krishna had also shared pictures from her Mehendi festivities. In the picture, she is smiling for the camera with the henna artwork. For the caption, she wrote, "Embracing traditions, creating memories.”

Krishna film 1920: Horrors Of The Heart will be released on June 23. The film stars Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in key roles.

