Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan kissed by woman during event, fan calls her act 'cringe'

The Pathaan star, who considers the emirate his second home, was here at the launch of The Oasis by Emaar Properties

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 7:08 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 7:19 PM

Dubai's Emaar Properties on Wednesday announced a huge project – The Oasis – at a glitzy event attended by a select few, and the star attraction at the launch was none other than the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Pictures and videos of the actor sharing the stage with Mohamed Alabbar, the founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, and the star interacting with guests at the event flooded the internet.

Now, a clip of a woman kissing Shah Rukh has grabbed everyone’s attention. The short video shows SRK walking towards the stage with his team, moments later, fans approach him for selfies. It is then that the woman kisses the Pathaan actor on his cheek.

Fans did not appreciate the woman’s gesture. Pointing at her expression, a user wrote, “That smile after the kiss... So cringe.” Another added, “That was very gutsy of her. Did she ask, 'can I kiss you'?” A person wanted to know, “Why do people do such things?”

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan, who picked a statement boardroom suit for the outing, spoke about his bond with Emirati billionaire, Mohamed Alabbar. The actor also shared his thoughts on Dubai's infrastructure.

“A common friend of ours introduced me to Mohamed Ali Alabbar. Then, I decided to visit his office. At that time, Dubai was beginning to become what it has become today. And, I was expecting to go to a lush office. But Mohamed Ali Alabbar took me to a place that we call a chai [tea] shop. It was somewhere in the corner outside of the cityside. Small benches…What we, in India, call a dhaba and introduces it as his office,” he said. A video of his speech was shared on YouTube.

Shah Rukh Khan, who considers Dubai his second home, added that he loved the chai.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan made a power-packed comeback to the big screen after four years with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand film also starred Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham. The spy-thriller has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (original language)”.

Shah Rukh is currently working on two projects, Jawan and Dunki. Jawan will be released on September 7 with a star studded line-up, including Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi.

In Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, he will share the screen space for the first time with Taapsee Pannu.

