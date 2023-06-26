Adele pauses concert midway, talks about submersibles with fans

Cast of Wes Anderson's latest — Tony Revolori, Jason Schwartzman, and others — on working with the critically-acclaimed director
The heartbreaking story of the Oceangate's Titan submersible gained widespread attention and captivated the minds of millions in recent days. Among those affected was Adele, who interrupted her Friday night performance in Las Vegas to speak to the crowd about their willingness to explore the ocean's depths in a small submarine, in order to visit the remains of the Titanic.
“Before this week, how many people, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic?” asked Adele, in the middle of concert.
In spite of the submersible's devastating collapse, a few individuals among the audience still raised their hands and confessed their willingness to undertake the journey.
Nevertheless, a significantly larger segment of the crowd expressed their reluctance to embark on such an expedition
“How many people, if you could, if it didn’t cost you anything, would go to proper space?,” Adele continued.
“I wouldn’t do either, but only because I’m ... a scaredy cat. Of everything, I won’t even go on roller coasters. I just genuinely don’t have an interest in the deep sea or space, so that’s why,” Adele said.
“I find it very interesting, I think people that have a genuine interest in that, I totally see why they would go, but okay!”
