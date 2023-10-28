Look: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan shares candid picture from Thalaivar 170 shoot

Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for 'Thalaivar 170' on Saturday shared a candid picture from the shoot.
Taking to Instagram, Big B revealed why he is always on time.
In the picture, Amitabh is seen dressed in his printed tracksuit and signature head scarf. He was captured while entering his vanity van.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Brother, we are going to work. From the pain and cold! There is a company of rainbows, Punctual is timely! They ask us, why do you come on time? We said, because, Ask us, why do you come on time."
As soon as the photo was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.
See the picture here:
One of the users wrote, "You are very precious sir, take care of yourself. You are an inspiration to all. Big respect Sirji ."
"You are incredible love your energy," another user wrote.
Few days ago, the 'Don' actor took to Instagram and shared the still which he captioned, "Trying to magnify the moment .. !! First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR .. RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr."
In the picture, the actor could be seen donning a grey formal suit and holding a magnifying glass.
After 33 years, Amitabh is all set to work with megastar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film 'Thalaivar 170'.
The 'Zanjeer' actor also shared a monochrome picture with actor Rajinikanth and wrote, "THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour."
Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.
Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil are also part of the cast.
Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.
Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.
