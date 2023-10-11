Look: Inside Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday celebration

The megastar stepped out of his home for a brief moment to interact with his fans, much like he does every year

Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 4:26 PM

Indian legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 today. At midnight on October 11, a sizable crowd gathered outside Jalsa, the Bachchan residence in Mumbai, to extend their heartfelt wishes. The megastar briefly stepped out of his home to interact with his fans, much like he does every year.

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen expressing his gratitude to all fans for showering love. For the special day, the actor picked a super cool jacket with joggers. At one point in the clip, we can spot Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughters, Navya and Aaradhya, peeking out from their home and capturing the euphoric scene on their phones.

Navya Naveli Nanda has shared inside pictures from Amitabh Bachchan’s midnight birthday celebration. In the cute photo, the legendary actor is seen sharing a warm hug with his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, and grandchildren — Aaradhya, Navya and Agastya. The note attached to the post read, “Happy birthday, nana [grandfather].”

Navya Naveli Nanda’s mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, has dropped a collage of happy moments to wish her superstar dad. The father-daughter duo are flashing their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the lens. “Happy 81st, papa. Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill.”

At present, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the popular quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The legendary actor has several exciting movies in his pipeline. One of them is Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are part of it. Big B is also set to appear in the South Indian film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will also share the screen in The Intern, a remake of the 2015 Hollywood classic of the same name starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

