Watch: Aamir Khan, daughter Ira send 'important' message on World Mental Health Day

Many fans joined in to commend their modest yet impactful efforts

Photo: Screengrab

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 3:04 PM

On World Mental Health Day, Ira Khan, the daughter of Indian actor Aamir Khan, delivered a powerful message.

Ira Khan, who has been quite vocal about her personal struggles with mental health issues, collaborated with her father to raise awareness and challenge the societal stigma surrounding this critical topic.

In a video shared on Instagram, Aamir Khan in Hindi said, "In our lives, there are many tasks that we may find ourselves incapable of accomplishing independently. In such instances, we naturally turn to individuals who possess the requisite expertise. The decision to seek such assistance is typically made without any guilt or embarrassment."

Ira Khan joined in, “When we find ourselves in need of mental or emotional assistance, it is crucial that we reach out to individuals who possess the necessary training and expertise.”

While delivering this vital message, Aamir Khan disclosed that both he and his daughter have been going to therapy sessions for quite some time now. Encouraging his fans and the wider audience to take action, the actor stated, "If you find yourself grappling with emotional trauma, stress, or any other personal challenge, you can also seek out a qualified, professionally trained individual who can provide you with the necessary assistance. There is nothing to be ashamed of.”

Replying to the post, actress Zareen Khan said, “Love the way you guys have explained that it’s okay to go to a doctor if the mental health isn’t feeling alright. A lot of people still look at going to a psychiatrist as a stigma,” she wrote.

Many others joined in to commend their modest yet impactful efforts. “It’s great to see celebrities using their platform to raise awareness about the importance of mental health. Their openness and support can inspire many to seek help and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues,” a fan shared.

Ira Khan serves as the founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation, a not-for-profit company dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being.

World Mental Health Day

As per the World Health Organization, the day aims to “raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.”

