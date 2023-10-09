BTS's Jungkook to hold live concert celebrating debut solo album 'Golden'

The exclusive concert is scheduled to take place in November in Seoul

by CT Desk Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM

BTS's Jungkook is set to dazzle fans with his upcoming Live On Stage concert in Seoul, celebrating the release of his highly anticipated solo album, Golden. The announcement was made by BTS's agency, BigHit Music, on Sunday via Weverse.

The concert, titled Jungkook Golden Live On Stage, is scheduled for Monday, November 20 at 8pm KST at the Jangchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul. While the full details regarding online streaming are yet to be unveiled, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch the concert remotely.

The event promises to feature electrifying performances of various tracks from Jungkook's album, creating a unique and immersive experience for fans. This exclusive showcase will be available to ARMY Membership holders and Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers.

Jungkook's solo album, Golden, is inspired by his personal journey and features 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). Pre-orders for the album opened on October 4, with the official release scheduled for November 3, 2023.

As Jungkook embarks on his first solo album journey, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating this concert, which is sure to be a 'golden' moment in his career.

