BTS's V opens up about past struggles on Suga's 'Suchwita' show

The musicians got candid and highlighted the mental and emotional toll of their demanding schedules

by CT Desk Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 12:42 PM

In a heartfelt conversation on Suga's Suchwita talk show, BTS's V, or Kim Taehyung, disclosed his personal battles during a trying period in 2018. The open discussion highlighted the mental and emotional toll of their demanding schedules.

V admitted that in 2018, he faced exhaustion to the point of contemplating self-harm as a means of finding respite from BTS's relentless workload. He candidly shared these struggles, emphasizing the lack of understanding from outsiders. His sentiments resonated with fans, who were moved by his raw honesty.

Suga, acknowledging the group's shared exhaustion, joined the conversation, highlighting their collective burnout during that period. V further revealed that he started comparing himself to other members, deepening his burnout.

V said, “I have never said this before. It’s my first time telling this to fans through Suchwita because people don’t know why we were having such a hard time or why we were struggling so much. There’s no one who can understand.

“It’s like after some time had passed, I started to compare myself to others ‘Because my pace is slower than the members’, ‘and my thoughts are a bit different is that why am I more burned out?' I thought this a lot. Whenever I looked at our members when we perform, the members are so perfect and they enjoy the stage. 'But why am I only one like this?' Is what I thought at that time. So relatively my burnout was severe.”

V added, “I was totally drained. I was so exhausted. I thought so much about taking one day off. I was so tired I wanted one day when I could do nothing. In 2018 after we shot MV for Fake Love, I was so exhausted that I asked that like ‘Since tomorrow we only have dance practice, would it be okay if we took a day off?’ But we were preparing for our comeback and it was an important dance practice, so we couldn’t rest. So I was like ‘So I guess we can’t rest.’ and all this negativity piled up inside me. I didn’t think I could do anything in that state so I kept thinking of ways I could rest. I even thought I should get hurt. If I get hurt, would I be able to rest? So, I thought I should get hurt. But now I want to change that me of the past."

The conversation underscores BTS's commitment to openness about their challenges, highlighting the significance of mental health and mutual support. Although currently on hiatus to pursue solo endeavours, BTS remains a united force, navigating the complexities of fame while encouraging each other and their fans to prioritize well-being.

