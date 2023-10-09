Look: Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani, husband Fahad Mirza expect third child

The couple got married in August 2014 and are parents to two sons

Photo: sarwatg/Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 5:48 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 6:26 PM

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani has announced that she and her actor-husband Fahad Mirza are expecting their third child. The actress has shared the happy news with a series of pictures on Instagram.

The opening photo features Gilani, dressed in a black outfit, flashing her million-dollar smile as she cradles her baby bump. The picture was clicked at an award show. Gilani’s industry colleagues including Sarmad Khoosat, Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, and Saim Sadiq are also part of the image.

"Couldn't think of a better picture to announce our new arrival! Celebrating together the biggest joy of now and the future," her caption read. Replying to the post, actress Mahira Khan, who recently tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim, dropped a sweet note. "Congratulations!! MashAllah," said the newlywed.

Gilani has also shared some solo pictures from her look for the evening on Instagram.

Gilani's Joyland co-star Alina Khan shared a heartwarming post for the mommy-to-be. "Special congratulations to the most amazing woman in the industry who has always supported me and all of us and has a heart of gold. May Allah bless her with the healthiest baby who brings even more joy in her life. Ameen," a part of Khan’s post read.

Fans too have dropped sweet notes for Gilani in the comments section.

A user wrote, “So adorable! I’ve always loved you since you started your career. May this be a beautiful journey for you. Ameen."

Another said, "Mashallah and that glow on your face saying it all. My wish for you to have a happy and healthy baby. Sending lots of love your way."

Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza got married in August 2014. The couple are parents to two sons — Rohan Mirza and Araiz Muhammad Mirza.

Gilani is known for her performance in Pakistani film Joyland. She has also featured in TV shows including Churails and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

