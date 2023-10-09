Watch: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' ahead of his 81st birthday celebrations

Earlier on Tuesday, actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by Indian authority in connection with the same case
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is set to turn 81, and his milestone birthday will be commemorated in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This unique episode promises a host of surprises, with the entire nation coming together to celebrate.
In a teaser from the show, an emotionally moved Amitabh Bachchan is seen reacting to these surprises.
In the clip, Amitabh says, "Aur kitna rulayenge aap log? (how emotional will you make me?)" He also says, “Mai logo ko tissue deta hu, aaj meri bari aa gayi (usually I am the one offering tissues to people. It's my turn now).” In the video, the superstar is seen wiping tears from his eyes.
According to a report by ETimes, a series of delightful surprises are in store for the veteran actor. These include a performance by the renowned Sarod player Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan.
Additionally, various celebrities such as Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, R Madhavan, and Boman Irani will convey their heartfelt wishes through special video messages for Amitabh Bachchan, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.
