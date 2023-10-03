Watch: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter makes stunning debut at Paris Fashion Week

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if he could 'get married at Mannat'; this is what the Bollywood superstar said
The Jawan hero will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani
During Paris Fashion Week on October 1, Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, made a captivating debut at the L'Oreal Paris fashion show. As the fresh face of the beauty brand, the entrepreneur commanded attention with her striking attire while gracing the runway against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Navya's fashion ensemble for the occasion was a dazzling off-the-shoulder red dress that elegantly showcased her neckline. The dress featured a ruffled overlay around the neck, full-length sleeves with matching ruffles, cinched cuffs, and a chic mini hemline.
Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, and her grandmother, Jaya, graced the event with their presence to offer their enthusiastic support.
In one of her posts, Shweta affectionately dubbed her daughter as "Little miss L'Oreal," underlining Navya's significant role as a brand ambassador for the cosmetic company.
ALSO READ:
The Jawan hero will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani
A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, says he died following 'a bout of pneumonia'
Calling the deal 'wholesome entertainment with the whole family', the star was met with praise, with many hailing 'King Khan' for the deal
The superstar regularly replies to fan messages on X (formerly known as Twitter) every Tuesday
The nominations have been revealed
The actress' specially-embroidered veil and jewellery told her love story and also paid homage to her maternal grandmother
The film, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, will compete at the Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film
Here's what will happen to our favourite series and films, from 'Stranger Things' to 'Deadpool 3'