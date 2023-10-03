Shweta Bachchan pens emotional note as daughter Navya Naveli Nanda makes Paris Fashion Week debut

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, made her debut at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week, and her proud mother, Shweta Bachchan, captured the moment beautifully. On her Instagram, Shweta shared a video of Navya gracefully strutting down the runway in a stunning red dress, affectionately referring to her as 'Little miss L'Oreal'.

In addition to this heartwarming video, Shweta also shared a series of photos featuring Jaya and Navya from their time in Paris.

"All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L’Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!!" wrote Shweta.

"I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we’re worth it," she added.

Meanwhile, the iconic Bollywood star and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, graced the Paris Fashion Week as well. She mesmerised the audience in a golden cape gown while representing L’Oréal Paris as the Indian brand ambassador. The event took place against the backdrop of the magnificent Eiffel Tower.

The Paris Fashion Week also drew other notable celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowel, Yseult Onguenet, and Viola Davis, all brought together by L'Oreal Paris.

Social media is abuzz with viral videos from the event, including a delightful clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sharing a dance moment with Kendall Jenner.

