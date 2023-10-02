Watch: Aishwarya Rai 'shines' as she walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria in Paris

The Indian actress was also the co-presenter for L'Oréal's show titled 'Walk Your Worth'

by Web Desk Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 4:15 PM

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked on the runway during the Paris Fashion Week at a show hosted by L'Oréal Paris near the iconic Eiffel Tower.

She was one of several celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Dame Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis, and more, who graced the ramp for L'Oréal's show titled 'Walk Your Worth'.

The actress, 49, was also the co-presenter at Sunday's event, and she was 'shimmer and shined' for the occasion in a heavily embellished gold gown with cascading overlays. She wrapped herself around in a gold shimmering cape that was fastened to the rear. And then, there were some more ruffled drape around her waist.

Her makeup featured pink-tinted lips and fluttery eyelashes, with winged eyeliner, which has become a trademark of sorts for the actress. She debuted her blonde highlights that fell all over her shoulder - which could have been styled better to bring out her ethereal beauty.

Aishwarya's appearance created a buzz on social media, with numerous videos and pictures circulating. Watch the video here:

The open-air show 'Walk Your Worth' was a powerful and inclusive event that aimed to emphasise beauty, strength, and self-esteem. L'Oréal Paris chose this theme for their Défilé 2023 as a means of conveying a message of women's emancipation, aligning with their international program "Stand Up," which raises awareness about street harassment. Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, the International General Manager of L'Oréal Paris, explained that, as a feminine and feminist brand, they believe that self-esteem is a product of self-improvement, and beauty serves as a catalyst on this journey.

Here's a look at some of the beautiful women that walked the ramp for L'Oréal Paris:

Yseult Onguenet, Eva Longoria, Cindy Bruna, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attend a public show named "Walk Your Worth". Photo: Reuters

Actor Eva Longoria

Kendall Jenner

Elle Fanning (L) and Helen Mirren (R). Photo: AFP

Actor Andie MacDowell. Photo: Reuters

US actress Aja Naomi King. Photo: AFP

US actress Viola Davis and US actor Julius Tennon. Photo: AFP

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo: AFP

Inputs from wires

