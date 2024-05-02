Dubai: Get your hands on these pool and beach passes in Dubai

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 1:39 AM

If you want a peaceful beach getaway or a laidback pool day, these passes are ideal. Relax in the sun, sand, and refreshing water while indulging in tasty food and drinks—all included at no additional fee.

Bal Harbour Beach:

If you want to spend a day at the beach on The Palm and get your money's worth, think about going to Bal Harbour Beach at the Marriott Palm Jumeirah. Day passes can be bought on a first-come, first-served basis and let you use the beach area. The pool is not part of the pass, but you can get back the full amount you paid for the pass (Dh150 on weekdays and Dh250 on weekends for adults, Dh75 on weekdays and Dh125 on weekends for kids) by buying food and drinks at the beachside restaurants and bars. Bal Harbour Beach is open every day from 10am to 10pm.

Gallery 7/40:

This entertaining venue mixes a beach club and art gallery inside The Club, together with Eva, San, and Playa. Boasting eccentric design and Mediterranean food, it has both indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a pool, and a seaside area. To spend a day absorbing the sunlight by the coast, plan on paying Dh200 on weekdays and Dh300 on weekends, which can be fully used for meals and beverages. Gallery 7/40 is situated at The Club on Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open every day from 10 am until sunset (The restaurant is open until 3 am).

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse:

The Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse welcomes guests to its outdoor venue inspired by the French Riviera every day from 8am to 7pm. Visitors can use the temperature-controlled pool and amenities like sun loungers and cabanas, and order food and drinks from the menu curated by Isola Ristorante. Entry costs Dh50 on weekdays and Dh100 on weekends, which can be fully used towards food purchases. Also, every Tuesday, women can enjoy a pool day with a main dish and two drinks for Dh155. The Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse is situated in Jumeirah Islands, Dubai, open from 11am to 7pm on weekdays and 8am to 7pm on weekends.

Koko Bay:

Koko Bay, located at Palm West Beach on the Palm Jumeirah, provides a bohemian-inspired getaway with fully redeemable day packages. You can bring your pets and enjoy drinks waterside along with tasty meals. Weekday beach entry costs Dh150, and weekend entry costs Dh250, both of which can be fully redeemed for food and drinks. Koko Bay is open Monday to Thursday 10am to 1 am, Friday 10am to 1am, Saturday 8 am to 1am, and Sunday 8am to 12am.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre:

Have a calm and relaxing day at the spa pool at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre this summer with a fully redeemable experience. The price is Dh120 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends (Dh50 for kids under 16), and you can use this amount for tropical cocktails and tasty bites while relaxing in the environment. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre is situated in Garhoud and is available every day from 10am to 7pm.

Palace Downtown:

Refresh and relax by the pool at Palace Downtown with a pool pass that is fully redeemable against food and drinks. The cost is Dh200 on weekdays and Dh250 on weekends. This gets you a lounger, towel, and access to the palm tree-lined pool with views of the Burj Khalifa. You can use your credit to enjoy snacks or cool drinks while soaking up the sunshine. The Palace Downtown, situated in Downtown Dubai, is open every day from 9am until sunset.

Paros:

Soak in the chic Mediterranean vibe and take in the breathtaking views of Dubai's skyscrapers at Paros, the rooftop swimming pool and restaurant situated on the 46th floor of Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. You can access the pool for Dh75 per person or Dh120 per couple, and the full amount can be used towards food and drinks. Paros is open every day from 12pm to 5pm.

Playa:

Playa is an energetic beach club with a free-spirited vibe, portrayed as a festivity of life's rejuvenation. It comprises an indoor eatery and multiple outdoor spaces leading to the white sandy seashore. Open every day from 10 am to 2 am, visitors can unwind on recliners during the daytime and savour sunset libations on the porch overlooking the magnificent cityscape. Beach admission is Dh250 on weekdays and Dh350 on weekends, completely refundable for nourishment and drinks. Playa Beach Club is situated at Palm West Beach.

