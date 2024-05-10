Renowned pianist Denis Kozhukhin astounds audiences with masterful performance in Dubai

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 10:59 AM Last updated: Fri 10 May 2024, 11:00 AM

Following a captivating evening of classical melodies, the VIP Classical Concert on April 28, orchestrated by SAMIT Event Group as part of their distinguished VIP Classical concerts series, left spectators enchanted with a piano recital by the esteemed virtuoso, Denis Kozhukhin. Heralded as the First Prize Winner of the 2010 Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels, Kozhukhin's performance surpassed all expectations.

Hosted under the patronage of the Embassy of Switzerland to the UAE & Kingdom of Bahrain, and under the auspices the Embassy of Belgium to the UAE, the concert unfolded within the refined ambiance of Dubai Opera Studio. It served as a testament to artistic excellence and cultural camaraderie, uniting audiences in reverence for unparalleled musical prowess.

“Well, first, thank you so much for the invite to be a Patron of this concert. We have something very particular in the Swiss Constitution, which is we recognize in Article 67 of our Swiss Constitution the excellence, the talents in music of youth and in general. So we see in the Swiss Constitution that to promote music is beneficial for the people. So here as an Ambassador, I'm extremely glad and really privileged also to support initiatives like this concert this evening," said Arthur Mattli, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"So we are speaking something about tradition in music, and especially if you look into the program this evening, we have music of 200 years. So from the 1838 to contemporary music. And this is just wonderful to connect really the past with the present. We listened already in January about his first piano sonata, which was just amazing. Amazingly played by Mikhail Pletnev. And this evening by Denis Kozhukhin that we are listening is the second. I think Alexey Shor has a beautiful mix of something modern, contemporary, rhythmically and harmonic, but he links also to very established harmony. So it's like looking to a painting which is modern, but it has this classical feature also build in and that makes his music so attractive. We are not here just for business, we are also here to enjoy and to nurture also the arts and I think every marketplace brings new artists together, new composers, new actors and we want also to be part of that,” he added.

Kozhukhin's expert rendition of compositions held the audience captivated throughout. His display not only showcased technical mastery but also resonated deeply on an emotional level, immersing listeners in the intricate beauty of each piece.

The success of the concert owes much to the generous support of the event partners. SAMIT Event Group extends sincere appreciation to Capital Club Dubai, Rixos Premium Dubai, and Music Instrurent for their invaluable contributions, ensuring the event's triumphant realization.

“We launched the VIP Classical concerts series to create a community of classical music lovers who do appreciate the influence that classical music has on our development as individuals," said Alexandra Miteran, Founder & CEO of SAMIT Event Group. "In my opinion it's very important that we have the support of different embassies every month because it highlights the importance of education and classical music still here in Dubai and the importance of involvement of different countries here. And it's also a part of our mission, Music unites cultures, which is totally aligned with embassy support. From the embassies they are happy to support and we are blessed to have their support. And from the audience, guests, we get only green light to continue the series and they are waiting very much for a new concert. I think you mentioned very correctly the vision and the future of VIP Classical concert series; it's not only in Dubai, we're also thinking to expand in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia along with Qatar. Because we believe in unity and in Middle East potential in terms of classical music, so we're working on this.”

As the evening drew to a close, attendees departed with hearts brimming with inspiration and gratitude, cherishing the indelible memory of an extraordinary musical odyssey.