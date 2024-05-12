Bollywood: Manisha Koirala accepts not becoming a mother

Following the announcement, social media erupted with excitement, marking the first-time pairing of the actress with the Bollywood icon
Manisha Koirala, known for her recent role as a mother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" on Netflix India, shared in an interview with NDTV that she has come to terms with not experiencing motherhood in real life, especially after her battle with ovarian cancer, Hindustan Times reported.
Reflecting on her journey, Manisha expressed, “As you grow older, you accept your reality. There are so many dreams that you realise are not going to happen, and you make peace with that. Motherhood is one of them." She added, “It was tough getting ovarian cancer and not being able to be a mother. But I made peace with that."
Regarding the possibility of adoption, Manisha said, “I realised I get stressed out very quickly, I get anxiety very quickly. So after a lot of debate, I made peace with that. I'd rather be a godmother." She emphasised cherishing her time with her aging parents in Nepal, saying, “I'm the apple of their eye, I'm the centre of their universe, and I'm going to cherish that."
According to Hindustan Times, Manisha also expressed gratitude for her journey, acknowledging her cancer battle and recovery. She shared on Instagram, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life... and it is with God's grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer." Manisha was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012 and successfully recovered by 2014.
ALSO READ:
Following the announcement, social media erupted with excitement, marking the first-time pairing of the actress with the Bollywood icon
In the photo, the actor appears groomed, donning a black T-shirt and shades while gazing into the mirror
The two actors are part of the highly-anticipated film 'Heads of State'
Luhrmann, the creative mind behind the 2022 biopic 'Elvis,' teased the possibility of delving further into Presley's musical legacy
Winslet will grace the German festival to present the European premiere of her latest cinematic endeavour 'Lee'
The singer-songwriter expressed her annoyance at the persistent association of her identity with her father, actor Keith Allen
Scale Dubai's heights and capture the city's skyline from new viewpoints
The Bollywood actress is one of the five Indians who have been chosen to be a part of Young Global Leaders (YGL) Community: The Class of 2024