Watch: Sana Khan embarks on first Umrah with husband Anas, son Tariq; shares heartwarming clips

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 8:26 PM

Former actress Sana Khan recently embarked on her first Umrah pilgrimage with her 2-month-old son, Tariq Jamil.

Umrah is a pilgrimage in Islam, undertaken by Muslims and considered a highly significant act of worship. It involves a set of rituals, including circumambulating the Kaaba (the sacred structure in Mecca), walking between Safa and Marwa hills, and performing other rites.

Sana with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad and their son travelled across the UK and then headed to Mecca to perform the sacred pilgrimage.

Sana has also shared a video on Instagram of their journey in Medina. The clip beautifully captured Sana and Saiyad embracing Tariq while actively participating in the sacred rituals. Fans were also delighted to catch a glimpse of adorable Tariq in this heartfelt video.

In a follow-up post, Sana shared a family picture where she stood beside her husband next to the Kaaba, cradling their 2-month-old son in her lap. In a lengthy and emotional note, Sana said, “I manifested this years back. A family picture next to Kaaba. Umrah Mabrook to our Tariq Jamil.”

In October 2020, Sana quit the glamour world and said she wanted to “serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator.” After that, the former Bigg Boss contestant also deleted all her social media posts about the entertainment world.

Sanas has been quite vocal about why she decided to leave showbiz. In a video interview shared on Instagram in 2022, Sana said that she had fame, name, and money in her past life, "but one thing that was missing was peace in my heart”.

