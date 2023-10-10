Watch: Sana Khan embarks on first Umrah with husband Anas, son Tariq; shares heartwarming clips

Meet Triton, one of Dubai's youngest metal bands
Former actress Sana Khan recently embarked on her first Umrah pilgrimage with her 2-month-old son, Tariq Jamil.
Umrah is a pilgrimage in Islam, undertaken by Muslims and considered a highly significant act of worship. It involves a set of rituals, including circumambulating the Kaaba (the sacred structure in Mecca), walking between Safa and Marwa hills, and performing other rites.
Sana with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad and their son travelled across the UK and then headed to Mecca to perform the sacred pilgrimage.
Sana has also shared a video on Instagram of their journey in Medina. The clip beautifully captured Sana and Saiyad embracing Tariq while actively participating in the sacred rituals. Fans were also delighted to catch a glimpse of adorable Tariq in this heartfelt video.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a follow-up post, Sana shared a family picture where she stood beside her husband next to the Kaaba, cradling their 2-month-old son in her lap. In a lengthy and emotional note, Sana said, “I manifested this years back. A family picture next to Kaaba. Umrah Mabrook to our Tariq Jamil.”
In October 2020, Sana quit the glamour world and said she wanted to “serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator.” After that, the former Bigg Boss contestant also deleted all her social media posts about the entertainment world.
Sanas has been quite vocal about why she decided to leave showbiz. In a video interview shared on Instagram in 2022, Sana said that she had fame, name, and money in her past life, "but one thing that was missing was peace in my heart”.
ALSO READ:
Meet Triton, one of Dubai's youngest metal bands
The authorities recently shut down over 200 social media accounts for promoting and selling drugs
Using e-cigarettes has become increasingly common in the UAE and can have lasting impacts
Earlier this year, he was honoured by Sheikh Mohammed for his exceptional work in boosting the employment of Emiratis in the private sector
He will work alongside Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the role
With over 25 varieties of dates in stock, sellers have products from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Palestine and Lebanon
Students are all smiles as the 'elected' bride and groom participate while others dance and celebrate the occasion – with everyone dressed their part
The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred. “As a solo sailor attempting to complete a non-stop circumnavigation of the world, I faced and continued to overcome several challenges,” said Abhilash, speaking through voice notes, in line with Golden Globe Race protocol.