Pakistani artist Talal Qureshi shines bright on Times Square billboard as city goes 'Turbo'

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 2:14 PM

Times Square, situated at the heart of New York City, is renowned for its iconic digital billboards and advertisements, which showcase images of celebrities and a wide array of prominent brands. Recently, Pakistani musician-singer Talal Qureshi made history, becoming his country's latest artist to feature on the famous Times Square billboard. The musician received support from Spotify to launch his album, Turbo.

Spotify Pakistan was the first to announce this exciting news on its official social media platforms.

Qureshi has also expressed his gratitude, sharing the image on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Sabr. Shukar. Turbo."

Qureshi, celebrated for his seamless fusion of traditional Pakistani music with modern electronic sounds, is known for popular hits such as Peechay Hut, Hico, Faltu Pyar and Paisa.

Spotify's dedicated week-long promotion of Qureshi's latest album kicked off on October 6, already grabbing attention after a prominent feature at Spain's renowned FC Barcelona Stadium, Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys.

What is Talal Qureshi's Turbo about?

TURBO, an innovative album by Qureshi, seamlessly blends Eastern and Western musical influences, showcasing a remarkable fusion that bridges cultural divides. The album features collaborations with a lineup of exceptional artists, including Zaw Ali, Zahoor, Blal Bloch, Natasha Noorani, and Maanu, as stated by Khan FM, Spotify's Artists and Label Partnership Manager.

The iconic Times Square billboard has witnessed the presence of numerous Pakistani musical legends and emerging talents over the years. Legends like Sanam Marvi, Tina Sani, Nazia Hassan, and Hadiqa Kiani have been featured, showing their status as the original stars of Pakistani music.

