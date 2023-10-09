Dubai: Global Village ticket prices start from Dh22.5; new circus show announced

New season will feature 400 performers from around the world and host over 40,000 shows

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 1:08 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 1:21 PM

Dubai's Global Village has announced a 10 per cent discount on entry tickets purchased via its app or website. The multicultural park has two types of tickets for season 28: ‘Value’, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays) to encourage weekday visits; and ‘Any Day’ tickets that give visitors the flexibility to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Entry ticket prices start at Dh22.50, the destination said.

“Visitors can continue to enjoy spectacular shows and entertainment on the Global Village stages for free with their entry tickets,” the park said as it unveiled its line-up for season 28 that begins on October 18.

The new season will feature 400 performers from around the globe and host over 40,000 shows. Fireworks will light up the skies every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Global Village is set to introduce Merry-Go-Round, a live circus troupe featuring jugglers, fire breathers and acro dancers, among others. The Toy Shop will transport viewers to a world of toys coming to life after hours.

The all-new Cyber City Stunt Show is set in the year 2075 and features flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank.

“Season 28 will also showcase cultural performances across the pavilion stages and live street entertainment at every corner,” the destination said.

Crowd favourite AINJAA will drum through the park from the season's launch throughout the new year. The Philippine troupe and America’s Got Talent alumni, Urban Crew, will defy gravity with its acrobatics.

Fusion Japan team is all set to electrify the main stage with tumbling, hip-hop, and physical feats in January. The Dhol Foundation from the United Kingdom will fuse South Asian drumming with Celtic music in February.

Mumbai Nights will present Bollywood routines through the art of dance, while young visitors will be able to enjoy The Wonderers, PJ Masks, and Peter Rabbit in the kids' theatre.

Global Village, which features entertainment, shopping experiences and cuisines from around the world, is a popular destination that opens during the UAE’s winter season. It has welcomed more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

