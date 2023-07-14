Indian actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on her casting couch ordeal: 'Was on the verge of tears'

The 'Pillowtalk' singer speaks candidly of his departure from the group: “We’d got sick of each other."
Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, has shared that she was subjected to harassment by a filmmaker-producer who once asked her to spend a night with him.
In an interview with Indian TV host Siddharth Kannan dated July 12, Suchitra said she met a director-producer at a hotel when he asked her if she was closer to her father or mother. Following this, Suchitra added, the director asked her to spend a night with him.
“We were meeting in a hotel and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said, I am very close to my father. He said, 'Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning,’” Suchitra recalled.
She said it took her some time to process what the director meant. The actress added that she was “almost on the verge of tears” upon hearing this and “picked up all my stuff and...I ran”.
“Then I was like it's 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him till tomorrow morning? Then it started striking me what he is probably intending,” Suchitra shared.
Further, Suchitra stated that “this used to happen a lot” back then, referring to the scandal that is commonly known as casting couch in the movie business. She insisted that the film industry has changed now. “I think now the film industry is much more organised and disciplined. Also now if someone says things like these, you can put a tweet on social media, expose them,” Suchitra said.
Suchitra also talked about her marriage with Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and shared that she witnessed Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s love story on the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Suchitra made her Bollywood debut with the film.
