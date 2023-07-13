Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's special message to Pakistan great Javed Miandad has a T20 connect

In a video message, Dutt said he was looking forward to meeting Miandad, who posted his reply on Twitter

Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 1:52 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 2:33 PM

Indian actor Sanjay Dutt has shared a special message for Pakistan’s cricket legend Javed Miandad ahead of the fourth season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Miandad is the mentor of the B-Love Kandy team in the T20 tournament.

Dutt — who co-owns B-Love Kandy with businessman Omar Khan — in a video message said that he “is looking forward to meeting” Miandad. Omar Khan is the founder of the B-Love network, a cryptocurrency smartphone app.

The Bollywood actor said, “Javed Bhai Salam. I saw your video. We really enjoyed it. It was so good to see you after so long. Looking forward to meeting you in Kandy."

Sharing Dutt’s video on Twitter, Miandad wrote, “Thank you, dear Sanjay Dutt and Omar Khan, for all the love, anxiously waiting to join B-Love Kandy in August 2023 in LPL.”

B-Love Kandy also gave a shout-out to Miandad on Twitter. Along with a video of the Pakistani great, the franchise wrote, “Your passion, skill, and contribution to the world of cricket have left an indelible mark on the game. Thank you for inspiring generations of cricket enthusiasts with your incredible talent, unforgettable performances and support for B-Love Kandy.”

A video from the “exclusive community event” that took place in Dubai also made its way to social media. The event was attended by Sanjay Dutt and Omar Khan.

The official Twitter handle of LPL announced on June 26 that Dutt has taken the “ownership of the B-Love Kandy cricket team for the thrilling Lanka Premier League 2023.”

Dutt, along with Omar Khan and Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum “have provided unwavering support and resources, enabling the team to thrive and make its mark in the cricketing world,” as per the official website of the T20 franchise.

The B-Love Kandy franchise will be led by Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga this time.

Miandad, along with his former Pakistan teammate Wasim Akram, will handle the mentor’s role of B-Love Kandy. Ex-Pakistan leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed is the head coach of the side.

B-Love Kandy, previously known as Kandy Falcons, finished the league stage of last season’s LPL at the top spot. The Kandy-based side failed to clinch the title as they lost the second Qualifier to Colombo Stars by six wickets.

The next season of the Lanka Premier League 2023 will begin on July 30.

