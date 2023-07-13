Ashwin, Jaiswal star as India take command against West Indies

Ashwin got excellent support from fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3-26) as West Indies were bowled out for 150

Yashasvi Jaiswal of India plays a sweep shot. — AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 2:13 AM

Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul highlighted a dominant day for India as the visitors reached 80 without loss at stumps after bundling out the West Indies for 150 on the first day of the opening Test in Dominica on Wednesday.

Omitted for the World Test Championship final against Australia a month earlier, the 36-year-old spinner snared 5-60 off 24.3 overs to leave home captain Kraigg Brathwaite regretting the decision to bat first on winning the toss.

Ashwin got excellent support from fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3-26) with the only resistance of note coming from debutant batsman Alick Athanaze, who at least gave the home fans something to smile about as the 24-year-old left-handed Dominican stroked his way to 47 before being eighth out just before the tea interval.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, one of two Indian debutants, then joined Rohit Sharma in an unbroken opening stand against a varied bowling attack which hardly threatened and does not bode well for a Caribbean team going into day two with Jaiswal on 40, his captain on 30 and a very experienced and confident batting line-up to follow.

"There was a bit of moisture on the pitch early on but it started to turn a bit more as the day went on, even though it was quite slow," Ashwin observed in reflecting on his effort, his 33rd five-wicket innings haul in Tests.

"International cricket is all about adapting, trying to seek excellence and trying to improve all the time."

