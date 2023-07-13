Bollywood superstar SRK reveals what wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam think about Jawan prevue

The teaser of sorts that released earlier this month sparked animated conversations about the big-ticket film, thanks to the myriad avatars of Shah Rukh Khan on display

File photo

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 2:10 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 2:11 PM

If you are a fan of Bollywood films, you are unlikely to have missed the sheer euphoria and buzz around the prevue of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan.

The teaser of sorts gave rise to animated conversations about the film, thanks to the myriad avatars of SRK in the film and the star-studded ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo).

Needless to say, Jawan prevue has received a lot of praise from fans. But as per SRK’s latest tweet, it is not just his fans but also his family members who have been left impressed by the action thriller, directed by Atlee.

During an "Ask Me Anything" session on Twitter, a fan wanted to know about the superstar's wife Gauri Khan’s reaction to Jawan prevue. "What's the reaction of Gauri Ma'am after watching the prevue of Jawan?"

To this, SRK revealed, "Gauri [Khan] loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power." Gauri is also the producer of the film.

Gauri Khan was not the only Khan family member to have an opinion about Jawan. When another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his youngest son AbRam’s response to the prevue, the superstar said, “He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially." SRK and Gauri Khan have been married since 1991. They have three children together - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Jawan is SRK’s second major release this year after Pathaan. The film marks the superstar’s first collaboration with Tamil director Atlee as well as actress Nayanthara.

The viral teaser features SRK in numerous personas. The actor is seen in his quintessential romantic hero look, in a police uniform, in the garb of a soldier with a gun in hand and the highlight of the teaser – a bald, unhinged avatar.

Watch the prevue of the film here:

Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. In addition to the principal cast, the film also features Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release (worldwide) in theatres on September 7.

READ MORE: