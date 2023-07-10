Watch: SRK's Jawan trailer released; new song could be shot in Dubai

If the trailer is anything to go by, we have an action-packed joyride waiting for us

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM

It is the moment we all have been waiting for – superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Soldier) prevue is here. The film, directed by Atlee, is set to release in theatres on September 7 and if the trailer is anything to go by, we have an action-packed joyride waiting for us.

The prevue begins with an intense set-up; gunshots, helicopters and scrambling crowds fill the screen as Shah Rukh Khan’s voice booms in the background. We see him in the garb of an officer of the state as well as a man covered in bandages. The superstar warns everyone that he has both good and bad with him, just like all of us.

The prevue also offers a glimpse of the stellar cast that includes superstars such as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra among others. Deepika Padukone’s special appearance also made it to the video.

The 2-minute prevue ends with Shah Rukh Khan sporting a bald look as he appears to terrorise a bunch of hostages in a subway.

Jawan’s song sequence in Dubai

Needless to say, the buzz around Jawan has not died down since the project was first announced by Atlee in 2020. A few days ago, it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, who are collaborating for the first time, will be shooting a special song for the film in a location handpicked by Shah Rukh Khan. If sources are to be believed, SRK chose Dubai as the shooting location.

“While the final edit is locked, the team believes that there is a scope for one chartbuster song in the narrative. And the team will be shooting for a song in Dubai. We are still not sure if the song in question is a new one or is it a reshoot of a song that was shot in Mumbai on May 11," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

“The Jawan song will be shot in Dubai at a special location locked by SRK and his team. The song will be shot over a period of 6 days and is touted to be the song with the best visuals in the album. It's a surprise package for the fans.”

Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

