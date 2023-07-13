Actress Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Sonam Kapoor, likens her to 'English-speaking gossipy aunties'

The Queen star reacted to an old 'Koffee with Karan' interview to throw shades at the Neerja actor

Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 2:10 PM

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to take a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar and make fun of his popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan. In the past, the Bollywood actress accused Karan Johar of being a "flag bearer of nepotism" and called him "movie mafia", which opened up a whole new can of worms in the movie industry.

Now, Kangana has shared a throwback video from the third season of the chat show featuring Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. Reacting to Sonam's "with questionable English" comment, Kangana said, "What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English… also that show is officially closed forever."

In a follow-up post, Kangana referred to Sonam as "English-speaking gossipy aunties." "Please don't miss my comeback in the end, even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked. I showed grace, sophistication, articulation and humility which English-speaking gossipy aunties with so-called great upbringing can never…," the actress added.

The video — in question — is from the show's rapid-fire segment. In the clip, Karan Johar asks Sonam, "If you have the power to give the following celebrities these aspects, who would you give - the ability to speak English fluently." The actress replies, "I think Kangana has a great fashion sense but…" Karan finishes her statement by adding, "With questionable English." Sonam agrees and says, "Yes."

In the same clip, we get a glimpse of Kangana's interview with film critic Anupama Chopra. Back then, the actress had addressed how she dealt with Sonam's comment.

"We do feel hurt. I am just a 24-year-old trying to do her own thing. And, when people criticise me and focus on my mistakes instead of my plus points. It does hurt me, and I am trying, from where I came to groom myself and improve my language skills as well. It's not that I am not trying," Kangana can be heard saying.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the film Emergency.

