Emmy awards: HBO's 'Succession,' 'Last of Us' lead nominees

The stars, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were in Dubai for the trailer launch of their film
HBO drama "Succession," the story of a cutthroat fight for control of a family's media empire, led the nominees for television's Emmy awards on Wednesday with 27 nods for the show's final season.
The two-time best drama winner "Succession" will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show "The Last of Us," a dystopian video-game adaptation that landed a second-best 24 Emmy nominations.
Nominations for the highest honours in television were announced as Hollywood was in the throes of labour tensions that may delay the Emmys ceremony beyond its normal September date. Film and TV writers walked off the job two months ago, and actors may strike soon.
"Thank you to the Television Academy for sending us off in such style," said "Succession" supporting actor nominee Alan Ruck. The show about the dysfunctional Roy family ended its four-season run in May.
Others competing for best drama included HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," vacation-gone-wrong story "The White Lotus and "Star Wars" series "Andor." Previous nominees "Better Call Saul," "Yellowjackets" and "The Crown" are also in the mix.
HBO, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), outpaced all networks with 127 total nominations. Netflix landed 103 nods.
In acting categories, "Succession" patriarch Brian Cox will compete with two of his warring TV sons – Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin – for best drama actor. Sarah Snook, another Roy sibling, is considered the favourite to win best drama actress.
Winners will be chosen by the roughly 20,000 members of the Television Academy.
As of Wednesday, the Emmys ceremony was scheduled to take place on September 18 and air live on the Fox (FOXA.O) broadcast network. Organizers will decide closer to that date on whether to reschedule, an academy spokesperson said.
"We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution," Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said at the start of the nominations announcement.
ALSO READ:
The stars, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were in Dubai for the trailer launch of their film
The film won an Oscar for its infectious track Naatu Naatu under the Best Original Song category
Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with this fifth installment of the horror franchise haunted by a red-faced demon.
The actor had long wanted to make a film - when he was offered the job on the new
In a video, Styles, who is on the 'Love On Tour', could be seen wincing in pain as he covers his eyes with his hands
If the trailer is anything to go by, we have an action-packed joyride waiting for us
In the film, Pitt plays a veteran driver who joins an F1 team represented at Silverstone by a fictional 11th team on the grid, complete with a garage and pit-bay alongside Ferrari
She made the remarks in a recent interview when she was asked about women's progress in the country