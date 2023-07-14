Look: Bollywood star Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber are having fun in Dubai

The actress has shared visuals from their trip on Instagram Stories

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM Last updated: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 10:54 AM

Indian actress Sunny Leone is in Dubai. The Bollywood star is accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber.

She has shared visuals from then trip on Instagram Stories to give us a glimpse of her getaway.

In one of the pictures, the actress — dressed in neutral tones (a full-sleeve top and skirt) — posed with a giant fish. “I wanted a big kiss and he looked at me like this,” she captioned the post with the hashtag “Dubai.”

In the next upload, Sunny Leone shared a video of herself and her husband Daniel. She added the song “Apna Bana Le” from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya.

Sunny Leone also visited the warehouse of Brands4u, an online shopping website in UAE. The actress was surprised to spot products of her makeup brand, Star Struck, in the warehouse. Her excitement was pretty evident in the video.

“Loved seeing Star Struck by Sunny Leone at the Brands4U warehouse!! #Dubai,” she captioned the post.

Sunny Leone launched her product line Star Struck at the Concept Brand Exhibition Dubai World Trade Centre in December 2018. The range of products includes eye shades, lipsticks, glosses, liners, mascaras, eyeliners and highlighters, among many other things.

Last month, Sunny Leone was in Sydney, where her movie Kennedy was screened at a film festival. She posted a few pictures from the event on Instagram. The actress looked gorgeous in a silver sequin gown. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "I do believe I'm living in a dream. Thank you to every single person that has been a part of this dream of a journey and every single person to lift me up and support me!! I love you all. Kennedy - We are a part of history."

Kennedy also stars Rahul Bhatt in the lead role. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film was also screened at Cannes. Sunny Leone called it the “proudest moment” of her career so far. She wrote, "The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you Anurag Kashyap for this moment! And Rahul Bhat for letting me share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both."

Kennedy had a midnight screening at Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a 7-minute long standing ovation.

