UAE: Iconic Filipino band Eraserheads coming to Dubai

Legendary Filipino band 'The Eraserheads' is coming to Dubai, it was announced on Thursday.
The '90s icon is reuniting for a world tour that now includes the UAE.
Ely Buendia, the band's vocalist and guitarist, shared a teaser of The Eraserheads' upcoming shows in an Instagram reel.
Besides Dubai, the group will also be performing in San Francisco and Los Angeles in California, Honolulu in Hawaii, and Toronto in Canada.
Dates and venues, however, are yet to be announced.
The Eraserheads, who songs have been an anthem of a generation, had left many heartbroken when they disbanded in early 2000.
So when Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro reunited for a one-night-only show in Manila in 2022, more than 60,000 fans turned up.
With the concert's success, the band then went on to perform in the US and Canda in 2023.
