Top things to do in the UAE from May 3-5

Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 10:57 PM Last updated: Thu 2 May 2024, 10:58 PM

Cinco de Mayo

Visit Rodeo Drive, Dubai's iconic western-themed gastropub, for a memorable Cinco de Mayo celebration lasting until the early morning hours! Immerse yourself in the lively spirit of Mexico with upbeat music, piñata fun, and colourful decorations in the theme of Mexico, complemented by American cowboy influences. Savour authentic Mexican food like Grilled Steak with Tomato Salsa, Chicken Rolled Tacos, and Five Tamales with Fresh Salsa. Pair your meal with speciality cocktails including Pink Margaritas, Spicy Ranch Water, Mezcal Margheritas, or Classic Palomas, or opt for shots of your choice. Experience the excitement of a bull riding contest with prizes for the longest ride or most stylish performance. Then test your skills in a spirited Beer Pong tournament, competing with friends for exciting rewards. Gather your friends to enjoy a festive Cinco de Mayo at Rodeo Drive on 5th May from 6pm to 4am. Located next to White Crown Building, Trade centre.

Mango festival:

Dhaba Lane restaurant is hosting a special Mango Festival Feast event from May 8th until mid-June. This celebrates the mango harvest season by featuring a menu of delicious mango dishes designed by their Executive Chef Harangad. The menu showcases the versatility of mangoes in innovative recipes representing India's different regions and cuisines. It includes a variety of cold starters, hot main courses, and desserts using mango. Highlights are Rasna Pani Puri (Dh20), Dynamite Prawn Pakoda (Dh40), Murgh Kaccha Aam (Dh42), and Mango Malaiyo (Dh25) to provide a taste of summer in every bite. Don't miss out on this limited-time chance to enjoy creative mango cuisine creations at Dhaba Lane! This offer is available at all its branches such as; Karama, Garhoud, JLT and Al Nahda.

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour:

Celebrate the grand opening of Palace Dubai Creek Harbour this weekend! Enjoy top-tier luxury along the scenic creek waterfront with stunning cityscape views. Take advantage of a special offer of 30% off Best Available Rates plus complimentary breakfast when booking from May 1st through May 31st, 2024. Situated in the ultra-modern Dubai Creek Harbour neighbourhood, the hotel boasts a majestic rooftop infinity pool, spa, and plush rooms with private balconies. Immerse yourself in Arabian charm through Arabesque design and exquisite heritage artwork throughout. Savor dining experiences at Fai Lounge, Ewaan, and Al Bayt serving Levantine and Arabian delights. Soak up the lively ambience by the pool during the day and trendy evenings at Fai Lounge.

Drunch at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel:

Revel in a fantastic Saturday drunch promotion with three hours of unlimited drinks and a scrumptious array of snacks. Pamper yourself with a culinary adventure bursting with diverse flavors and refreshments. This unparalleled offer guarantees the ideal fusion of gourmet treats and relaxation, enhancing your weekend experience. Don't pass up this relaxed drunch affair unlike anything else, where each bite and sip is a moment of pure bliss. Join us to unwind and indulge in the vibrant atmosphere, savoring the pleasures of delicious food and leisurely Saturdays from 12:30pm to 5:00pm. Priced at Dh149 per person. To make reservations, please call 04 596 2222 or visit the hotel's website.

Afternoon Tea at Laduree:

Treat yourself and your loved ones to an afternoon of delight at Ladurée for a classic tea experience that will enchant your senses. Enjoy the charming atmosphere and timeless elegance of Ladurée as you gather together. Choose from a selection of drinks including Ladurée Coffee, Ladurée Tea, or Ladurée Hot Chocolate. Pick two types of finger sandwiches and Mini Viennoiseries from the menu. Indulge in exquisite pastries like Ispahan, Passion Raspberry, and Plaisir Sucres, and don't forget to try the ever-popular macarons. Available daily starting at 12 noon at all Ladurée outlets including the Dubai Mall Restaurant, Dubai Hills Mall Restaurant, and more. Price: Dh204 for two people.

Yoga at Varak:

Enjoy a laid-back yoga class and tasty goodies on Sunday, May 5th at 4pm with Varak. With the scenic Dubai Water Canal as a backdrop, this calming yoga session guided by teacher Tanya Dars aims to leave you feeling refreshed. After yoga, treat yourself to Varak's scrumptious eats and freshly made coffee with a special tray, all for only Dh250. The class begins with 45 minutes of easy yoga poses to help you relax and feel peaceful, followed by Varak's Mystery Box packed with their most delicious treats and quality brew. Be sure not to miss out on this wonderful event!

Paramount Hotel Midtown:

Step into the enchanting world of a rom-com musical at Paramount Hotel Midtown with the Midtown Wedding experience. Join the Hollywood-style dining event set at the wedding of the year, featuring captivating characters and immersive storytelling. Dress up, engage with the narrative, and enjoy vibrant tunes while indulging in Italian delicacies, premium desserts, and refreshing beverages. Whether celebrating a special occasion or seeking a unique outing with friends, don't miss this extraordinary event blurring the line between reality and fiction. Experience 'The Midtown Wedding' on select Saturdays from April 27th to June 29th, 12:00pm to 4:00pm at Paramount Hotel Midtown's Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant (14th Floor). Prices range from Dh299 for soft beverages to Dh650 for champagne. Book your spot via WhatsApp at 058 826 5729.

Boom Battle at DoubleTree by Hilton

Get excited for a thrilling new happy hour at Boom Battle Restaurant at the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai at Jumeirah Beach from Sunday to Friday between 4pm and 8pm. You can enjoy a fantastic 4-hour happy hour Sip on 2-for-1 beverages with 25 per cent off tasty food. Feast on delicious bites like Chicken Tenders, Halloumi Fries and Fried Chicken Burgers while playing immersive games including AR Axe Throwing, Darts and Karaoke. Don't miss this exciting opportunity - call 045857357 for reservations and details.

ALSO READ: