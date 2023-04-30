Bollywood star Alia Bhatt jets off to New York to make her Met Gala red carpet debut

'Bebe' is the third studio album from the New York City-raised, Albanian-American songstress
Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year, flew out of Mumbai on Friday night. Taking to Instagram story, the Bollywood actress shared a glimpse of her preparation for the fashion's biggest night out.
On Sunday, as she landed in New York, Alia shared a photo from her room and captioned it "New York- You were missed."
The actress will wear designer Prabal Gurung's creation at the grand fashion gala. While congratulating her on winning the Filmfare Awards for the Best Actress category, the designer wrote: "Congratulations Alia Bhatt on winning the Best Actress Filmfare for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Can't wait to see you soon and celebrate at the Met Gala." Thanking him in her Instagram story, Alia wrote, "Thank you Prabal. See you tomorrow."
A few other Indian celebrities have walked the red carpet at Met Gala before Alia. In 2017, the global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.
The Citadel actress has confirmed that she will return to the annual fundraising gala, Hollywood's biggest fashion night.
Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019.
The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1 in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
