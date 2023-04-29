Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles' coronation

Multiple other celebrities are expected to perform, including Tom Cruise, The Pussycat Dolls, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry

Photo: PTI

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 2:44 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 2:56 PM

King Charles III will be crowned on May 7. His coronation ceremony will feature performances from several international celebrities, including Bollywood celebrity Sonam Kapoor.

According to media reports, Kapoor will reportedly give a spoken word performance at the ceremony. She will be there to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir. Kapoor stays in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their child, Vayu.

Aside from Kapoor, multiple other celebrities are expected to perform, including Tom Cruise, The Pussycat Dolls, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Winnie the Pooh will also be making an appearance at the event.

In a press release, the Royal Family has said, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the Ceremonial roles to be performed by individuals in the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey.

"The Ceremonial roles include bearing the Regalia in the Procession and presenting the items to Their Majesties. Those undertaking these historic roles in the Service have been chosen to recognise, thank and represent the Nation due to their significant service, and include representatives from Orders of Chivalry, the military and wider public life."

ALSO READ: