King Charles' rating dips, but half of Britons still happy

Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
King Charles' approval rating has dipped since he took the throne but nearly half of Britons still think he is doing a good job, according to a poll released a week before his coronation, while his daughter-in-law Kate is the most liked royal.
The Ipsos poll released on Friday found 49 per cent of the public believed Charles, who will be formally crowned on May 6, was doing a good job versus 9 per cent thinking otherwise.
Almost a third had no view either way.
The approval level is down from 61 per cent last September after he succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth.
"With less than two weeks until the coronation, King Charles may be happy to know that half of Britons think he is already doing a good job, numbers recent prime ministers would envy," said Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos UK and Ireland.
"It’s a good start for Britain’s new King and something he will no doubt want to continue to work on once the coronation quiches are eaten and the bunting is down."
A separate Ipsos survey also found 57 per cent were satisfied with how Charles was doing his job, down 8 percentage points from when a similar poll was carried out in May last year.
When it came to which royal the public liked best, Kate, the Princess of Wales, came out on top ahead of her husband and heir to the throne Prince William, "any of the king's grandchildren", and Charles's sister Princess Anne.
Among the least favourite members were Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, and the king's second wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, the pollster said.
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO
The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft
Music streaming company beats estimates to reach 515 monthly active users in first quarter this year, helped by expansion into more markets