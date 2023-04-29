Viral video: Father-son duo groove to the beats of hit Bollywood song 'Pretty Woman'

The track from the Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was very popular at the time of its release

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 4:38 PM

It's been weeks since the dance steps to the Oscar-winning song ' from the Telugu movie 'RRR' went viral. Now, another Bollywood song seems to 'Naatu Naatu' caught the fancy of global audiences.

Now, a video of an American father and son duo, dancing to the beats of the popular Bollywood song ‘Pretty Woman’ from the film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, has gone viral on social media.

In the Instagram video, the duo can be seen in their home, aping the hook steps of the number. Needless to say, the synchronised steps were very well-matched and complemented the upbeat mood of the song.

Ricky Pond and his son Dallin took to social media to ask netizens if they enjoyed their entertaining take on the number. “Pretty woman, Shah Rukh Khan. How’d we do? Help us tag those that need to see this.”

The post garnered several thousand likes and many Bollywood fans appreciated the dance performance.

“You could give any SRK fans a run for their money,” said a follower.

"Wooo what a perfect beats," wrote another.

"Nostalgic dance moves," commented a fan.

The hit track was composed in 2003 by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Ravi Khote.