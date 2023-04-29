Dubai: Pakistani actress Maya Ali gets UAE Golden Visa

A number of South Asian stars, including celebrity couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed, were given long-term residency recently

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 1:44 PM

Pakistani actress Maya Ali has officially joined the elite club of celebrities who have been granted the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

The Golden Visa awards 10-year residency to exceptional talent and creatives, as well as qualified investors, entrepreneurs, outstanding students, and scholars, from around the world. Here's a quick guide on how to apply.

A number of stars from Pakistan, including celebrity couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed, have been given the visa recently.

Ali took to social media on Friday to announce that she is now a Golden Visa holder. Sharing a photo with a Dubai official, she wrote on Instagram: "So grateful to have received my Golden Visa. It’s an absolute honour for me."

