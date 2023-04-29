Dubai: Pakistani actress Maya Ali gets UAE Golden Visa

It is expected to shorten the time it takes to complete rental formalities, the authority says
Pakistani actress Maya Ali has officially joined the elite club of celebrities who have been granted the coveted UAE Golden Visa.
The Golden Visa awards 10-year residency to exceptional talent and creatives, as well as qualified investors, entrepreneurs, outstanding students, and scholars, from around the world. Here's a quick guide on how to apply.
A number of stars from Pakistan, including celebrity couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed, have been given the visa recently.
Ali took to social media on Friday to announce that she is now a Golden Visa holder. Sharing a photo with a Dubai official, she wrote on Instagram: "So grateful to have received my Golden Visa. It’s an absolute honour for me."
ALSO READ:
It is expected to shorten the time it takes to complete rental formalities, the authority says
On this International Women's Day, Mamata Choudhary talks about how she had to struggle out of her traditional settings to see her dream of taking a flight as an Etihad flight attendant
What does the move mean for residents; how will it benefit them?
Earlier, the previous threshold of Dh1,000 for exemption of parcels and shipments had been lowered to Dh300
The local government entity is bringing its services closer to senior citizens and people of determination
One mega infrastructure network is expected to slash travel time from 20 minutes to about seven
Here's a guide to the process and fees, as well as the fines for expired licences
The requirements are explained in this step-by-step guide to Mohap's new digital service