Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor clears the air on Sourav Ganguly biopic, film on Kishore Kumar's life

The Barfi actor was spotted with the cricketer at Eden Gardens that, prompted the rumour mills to work overtime

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor poses during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in Mumbai on January 23, 2023. Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 11:52 PM

Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has cleared the air on rumours of him headlining former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic. At a promotional event for his upcoming rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir was asked by the media if he is doing a biopic on Sourav Ganguly.

Responding to this question, Ranbir said, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, [but] around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, I have not been offered this film. I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

However, he confirmed that he is working on the biopic of late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. "I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years. We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's going be my next biopic.

"But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada [Saurav]. So, I don't know," Ranbir added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir was spotted playing cricket with Sourav Ganguly at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Several pictures of the duo on the field emerged online.

Ranbir sported a black T-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white T-shirt and trousers. The words 'Ranbir's Makkar XI' was written on the actor's T-shirt while Sourav's T-shirt had 'Dada's Jhooti XI' written on it.

Ranbir's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8.

