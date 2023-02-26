RRR at the Oscars: Watch India PM Narendra Modi react as South Korean embassy staff groove to 'Naatu Naatu'

The popular track, having been nominated for best original score, will be competing against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga this year

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 1:10 PM

Popular 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' is gaining worldwide popularity by the second. It has already won many awards, - from the Golden Globes to the Critics Choice Awards. The song has also been nominated in the 'Original Song' category, and now, the hysteria has travelled to South Korea as well!

A video of the South Korean embassy in India's staff grooving to the hit track has gone viral on social media – and now, the viral video also piqued the interest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the embassy, with the caption: "We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!"

𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐮 𝐑𝐑𝐑 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 - 𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

In the video, staff at the embassy can be seen dancing to the beats of the catchy track. Reacting to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Lively and adorable team effort," accompanied by a thumbs-up emoji.

'Naatu Naatu' is competing at the Academy Awards this year, having been nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs1,200 crores worldwide. The film is an amalgamation of fact and fiction, and also stars Bollywood celebrities Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

