Watch: Pakistani actor Hania Aamir grooves to latest Bollywood favourites at wedding; video goes viral

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 12:35 PM

Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani film and TV actor, was seen dancing to some of the latest Bollywood tunes.

Captured at film producer Umer Mukhtar's wedding, Aamir was seen grooving to songs like 'Current Laga Re', 'Bijli' and 'Naatu Naatu'.

Hania Aamir is seen wearing a golden gharara and is sporting white sneakers in an offbeat look.

The 'Mere Humsafar' star is seen dancing with a young man and with several other dancers behind her.

She shared videos from Instagram stories that other attendees had put up.

In the video below, Aamir is seen dancing enthusiastically to the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone song.

She also performed on the Hindi version of the Grammy-winning 'Naatu Naatu'.

