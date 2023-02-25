Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor wants to work in Pakistani films? Actor clarifies

He drew flak from followers on social media for his statement

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 4:24 PM

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has always been careful about what he says in public and is known to keep away from controversies. However, the actor recently fielded trouble over a statement about ‘working in a Pakistani film’ that he made earlier during an earlier event.

Now, after much pressure from followers on social media, the actor has come out with a clarification. Kapoor feels his statement was 'misconstrued' and that he 'didn’t want it to be controversial in any way’, according to a report in an Indian daily.

The incident happened in December last year, when Kapoor had attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia alongside other top Bollywood stars.

He was part of a panel at the event when he was asked by a filmmaker if he would be open to working in a Pakistani movie if the film was set elsewhere.

"Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts... Of course, I would love to,” Kapoor had responded to the question by a Pakistani filmmaker.

“I think my statement was misconstrued. I had gone to a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way. I don’t think it was not a big controversy) But, for me, films are films, art is art," he was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

"I have already worked with (Pakistani star) Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” he further added.

According to Kapoor, several artists from Pakistan have made contributions to Indian cinema in the past. “So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries. But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time.”

The actor’s upcoming movie “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” marks this first on-screen pairing with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is set to release in cinemas on March 8.