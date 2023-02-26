Look: Ranbir Kapoor plays cricket with Sourav Ganguly; will he finally star in latter's biopic?

Ever since the former sportsman expressed his desire for Kapoor to essay the titular role, rumours that the actor will indeed do so have been circulating the Internet

Sun 26 Feb 2023

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which will see him paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the very first time. As excitement around the film builds, the actor was seen today promoting the release alongside former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Pictures of the two playing cricket, wearing promotional shirts, have been doing the rounds on social media – amid circulating rumours that Kapoor will be playing the cricketer in his biopic. Kapoor can be seen in the pictures wearing black head-to-toe with the phrase 'Ranbir's Makkar' on it, with his initials on the back. Meanwhile, Ganguly is dressed in a white shirt, with 'Dada's Jhoothi' emblazoned on the front.

Ever since the former cricketer expressed his desire for Ranbir Kapoor to essay the titular role in his biopic, the Internet has been rife with conjecture that the actor will indeed be portraying the role. Ganguly announced that a biopic on his life was in the making in 2021, taking to social media to confirm that it will be produced by Luv Ranjan.

The former captain recently confirmed that a script for the film had now been completed, telling a local media outlet on a trip to Mumbai, "I will be [here] for several works. There are discussions regarding the script of the biopic; I am writing the script myself.

The screenplay will be discussed with Luv Production House. For several months, the work of making the biopic did not progress much – in fact, due to my and the production house’s tight schedule, the work was not picking up pace. This time, it will be done quickly."

On the work front, Kapoor's highly anticipated next, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is slated for release on March 8, 2023.

