How 'Farzi' actress made Shahid Kapoor feel old

Raashii Khanna stars next to the Bollywood star in Amazon Prime's latest counterfeit thriller 'Farzi'

By ANI Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 12:25 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM

The OTT platforms have brought many faces to the limelight in the last couple of years. South actor Raashii Khanna is one such name, who has grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers for her performance in the Amazon Prime original Farzi. Helmed by Raj and Dk, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi headlined the series.

Before Farzi, Raashii also played a pivotal role in Ajay Devgn's Rudra-The Edge of Darkness, which is an Indian remake of the British series Luther.

Basking in the success of Farzi, Raashii said, "I am overwhelmed. I was always shy. I did not think highly of myself. Earlier I thought, I have found this much, it's enough. But the love I got now, is beyond my expectations."

Raashii plays the character of Megha in Farzi, an RBI analyst and an expert in tracking counterfeit notes.

Raashii received the offer of Farzi from The Family Man director duo Raj-Dk way back in 2020. She accepted the offer without knowing the script and her character. The actor said, "Raj and Dk Sir are the pioneers of long format on the OTTs. When I got a call from them, did not think about the script or my character. Just said 'Yes' to them."

Sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor was quite an experience for Raashii. "In the first meeting, I told him, I've been watching your movies since my childhood days. Shahid said, 'Don't say like that. It makes me feel old.' My acting method is quite similar to that of Shahid. And acting is combined with reacting. Vijay sir and Shahid are so good at their jobs, that my performance also gets heightened," Raashii said.

Asked about getting 'farzi' (fake) notes in real life, Raashii swept the ball out of the park saying, "I maintain safe distances from fake people and things. I don't value fakeness at all. The more real you are, the better for me."

Raashii has a long wishlist of actors with whom she wants to work. Topping the chart would be Shah Rukh Khan. "I am a huge fan of SRK. I have just started working on Hindi projects. Ranbir (Kapoor), Ranveer (Singh), Varun (Dhawan)... the list is long."

The Rudra actor made it clear she does not react to fake news. "It's completely unethical. Generally, I don't react to it, until it's outright disrespectful."

Raashii will be next seen in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. "It's a Dharma film. I am eagerly waiting for its release," she said.