Bollywood: 'RRR', 'Pushpa', 'Gangubai' impacted me as an audience, says Ranbir Kapoor

The 'Brahmastra' actor said that it would be nice if he got such characters

By ANI Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 9:09 AM

The recent movies that have made whopping amounts of money at the box office, and garnered appreciation by the audience and critics at large, had a huge impact on Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In the promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir revealed the names of those movies while answering a reporter's question. He said, "The three films whose performances impacted me the most, Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and I would say RRR. These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience. Even as an actor, it's like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice!"

This is not the first time that Ranbir has appreciated skills of Alia. The couple has mutual admiration for each other's craft. On top of it, Ranbir is aware of the impact of the south blockbusters which have triggered global waves in the last couple of years.

Ranbir is busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which casts him opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Luv Ranjan has directed this romantic comedy.

Ranbir has also wrapped up the shoot for Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

