UAE records zero Covid-related deaths for over a week

With the latest treatment methods and a robust vaccination campaign, the UAE is winning its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
The country has not recorded a single Covid-related death in the last eight days. At 0.28 per cent, the UAE has among the world’s lowest death rates from Covid-19.
Close to 100 per cent of eligible residents in the country have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and almost 90 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Thanks to this, daily cases have been at an all-time low since the pandemic’s peak.
The number of daily infections dipped below the 100-mark for the first time in 565 days on October 17.
Since October 21, the number of new Covid-19 cases has encouragingly remained below 100, with Tuesday, November 23, recording 70 cases.
The UAE adopted a three-pronged strategy to beat the pandemic:
The UAE leadership did not hesitate to take drastic measures to control the pandemic. It shut schools and mosques, activated work from home for employees, closed the borders and imposed movement restrictions.
All such restrictions have now been lifted, and 100 per cent students are back on the campus and residents are travelling once again.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had recently said that the worst of the Covid crisis is over.
“The UAE worked as one team during the pandemic, making the country among the best globally in the fight against Covid-19,” he had tweeted in August after chairing a UAE Cabinet meeting.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had acknowledged the difficulties and challenges posed by the virus in the past few months.
“However, the UAE was one of the first countries to emerge from the crisis, at a time when some faced great difficulties," he said.
