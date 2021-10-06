Video: Thank God, UAE has overcome Covid-19 crisis, says Sheikh Mohamed

Abu Dhabi - The country ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the pandemic

Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021

With daily Covid-19 cases well below 200 for the last three days, the UAE is gradually restoring normalcy. Students are back in schools, people are back in offices and residents are vacationing once again.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has acknowledged the lessons the country has learnt as it overcame the Covid-19 crisis.

“As life in the UAE begins to return to normal, we give thanks to God,” he posted on Instagram.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had recently said that the worst of the Covid crisis is over.

“The UAE worked as one team during the pandemic, making the country among the best globally in the fight against Covid-19,” he had tweeted in August after chairing a UAE Cabinet meeting.

The UAE had introduced stringent Covid safety measures, some of which are slowly being eased out as daily infections dip.

The UAE ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the pandemic.

In September, London-based analytics consortium Deep Knowledge Group (DKG) ranked Abu Dhabi as the safest city in the world for its swift response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dubai bagged the fifth spot in the global ranking report.

The UAE is also the most vaccinated country, with over 20.2 million vaccine doses administered. It has a distribution rate of about 205 doses per 100 people. Close to 95 per cent residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while nearly 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.