Covid-19 in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh Mohammed
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, August 29.
The worst of the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, the UAE Vice-President has said.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, August 29.
“The UAE worked as one team during the pandemic, making the country among the best globally in the fight against Covid-19,” he tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the latest updates in support offered to the health sector to fight the pandemic.
Daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1,000 since August 24, with the UAE well on track to vaccinating 100 per cent of its residents before the year ends.
As on August 28, close to 87 per cent residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The Cabinet also approved some regulations governing medical and pharmaceutical products in the country. “Our goal is to ensure quality response to medical needs throughout the year in all regions of the country,” said Sheikh Mohammed.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 987 Covid-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, ...
More than 73.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: Booster Sinopharm dose must to...
MoHAP will provide updates if needed for residents who have taken... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla