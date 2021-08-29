Covid-19 in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh Mohammed

This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, August 29.

The worst of the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, the UAE Vice-President has said.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, August 29.

“The UAE worked as one team during the pandemic, making the country among the best globally in the fight against Covid-19,” he tweeted.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the latest updates in support offered to the health sector to fight the pandemic.

Daily Covid-19 cases have remained below 1,000 since August 24, with the UAE well on track to vaccinating 100 per cent of its residents before the year ends.

As on August 28, close to 87 per cent residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Cabinet also approved some regulations governing medical and pharmaceutical products in the country. “Our goal is to ensure quality response to medical needs throughout the year in all regions of the country,” said Sheikh Mohammed.